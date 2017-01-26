Alabama immigrant groups respond to Trump's immigration policy
Members of several Hispanic and Latino advocacy groups in Alabama issued statements critical of the orders to begin construction of a border wall and penalties for sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigr ants by withholding federal funding. The orders also call to increase border patrol forces by 5,000 agents as well as for 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to carry out deportations.
