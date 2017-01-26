Alabama immigrant groups respond to T...

Alabama immigrant groups respond to Trump's immigration policy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Members of several Hispanic and Latino advocacy groups in Alabama issued statements critical of the orders to begin construction of a border wall and penalties for sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigr ants by withholding federal funding. The orders also call to increase border patrol forces by 5,000 agents as well as for 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to carry out deportations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Jan 23 Steamer-Saginaw-MI 2
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Jan 22 Asa 29
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 18 agimagimi 30
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Jan 16 Harry Paratestes 15
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... Jan 16 tomin cali 4
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Jan 14 The Wookie 3
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC