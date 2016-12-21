Alabama Hyundai plant continues production pace in 2015
According to figures released by the company, the Montgomery plant finished the year producing 379,021 vehicles. The total was down slightly from last year's total of more than 384,500, but still showed strength through the production of the Santa Fe Sport.
