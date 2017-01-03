Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has declared a state of emergency effective at 7 a.m. Friday across the state in anticipation of potentially severe winter weather. Bentley made the announcement after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch for several Alabama counties "I am encouraging all Alabama residents to be prepared for the potential of significant winter weather and I have directed my essential state agencies to do the same," Bentely said in a news release.

