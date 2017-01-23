Alabama Gov. Bentley tackles rising opioid deaths
More than 730 Alabamians died from drug overdoses in 2015 - and many of them perished after using highly addictive opioids including heroin and prescription painkillers. The governor's task force on opiate abuse met Tuesday for the first time with a mandate to come up with strategies to reduce the rising number of deaths tied to legal and illegal drugs.
