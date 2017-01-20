Alabama girl killed during New Year's...

Alabama girl killed during New Year's Eve party after she ran into line of fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Girl, 5, is killed during a New Year's Eve party after she ran into the line of fire of a man who was shooting in his back yard Fidel Rodriguez Canchola , 34, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of the five-year-old girl A five-year-old Alabama girl was killed during a New Year's Eve party after a man fired off several rounds in his back yard. Canchola was allegedly firing the rounds in his yard when the child, who has not been identified, ran into the line of fire, according to WBRC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Fri judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks Dec 19 desey002 1
News In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods Dec 13 Dell Gamble 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Dec 11 djalilondon 27
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,098

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC