Alabama girl killed during New Year's Eve party after she ran into line of fire

Girl, 5, is killed during a New Year's Eve party after she ran into the line of fire of a man who was shooting in his back yard Fidel Rodriguez Canchola , 34, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of the five-year-old girl A five-year-old Alabama girl was killed during a New Year's Eve party after a man fired off several rounds in his back yard. Canchola was allegedly firing the rounds in his yard when the child, who has not been identified, ran into the line of fire, according to WBRC .

