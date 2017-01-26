Alabama fire station closed amid bed bug infestation
When someone prepares to go to bed for the night, they're sometimes told, "Don't let the bed bugs bite" as a joke. Fire Chief Jeffrey Perkins said the station has been closed for treatment after an infestation of bed bugs sent at least one firefighter for medical treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC