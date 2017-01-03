Alabama Farmers Federation Honored at 2017 Farm Bureau Convention
Alabama Farmers Federation was recognized with six Awards of Excellence and two President's Awards during the opening session of the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting Jan. 8 in Phoenix, Arizona. Federation President Jimmy Parnell accepted the awards for Alabama's 100-person convention delegation and almost 360,000 member families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|23 min
|Imprtnrd
|6
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|Sat
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC