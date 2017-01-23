Alabama doctor's license suspended after investigation found he used drugs
A north Alabama doctor's medical license has been suspended after a state investigation found he was using drugs and prescribing controlled substances to his girlfriend and close family members. Dr. Barry Neal Lumpkins, whose family medical practice is located on Ana Drive in Florence, has been suspended indefinitely by the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners, according to records maintained by the Medical Licensure Commission.
