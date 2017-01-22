Alabama defensive line commit signing with junior college
Fayetteville, Ark., defensive lineman Akial Byers is signing with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, per a release from his high school to local media outlets in Arkansas and confirmed by a source close to Byers. He had been committed to Alabama since last summer, but is not yet academically qualified.
