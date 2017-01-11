Alabama Black Belt 'Big Buck' contest photos
The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is about six weeks away from the deadline for its annual Big Buck Photo Contest, conducted on its Facebook page at . Hunters can enter photos of deer taken legally during the 2016-17 season for a chance to win a $100 Bass Pro Shops gift card.
