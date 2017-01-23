Alabama and Cuba: A partnership for the 21st century
In this Dec. 4, 2015 photo, collective taxis drive along Neptuno Street as it rains in Havana, Cuba. Those in favor of the warming in relations with the U.S. are hoping that the anniversary of the presidential announcements will add momentum to negotiations to connect the countries with commercial flights and direct mail, perhaps paving the way for a visit by President Barack Obama in the first half of next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Mon
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC