AG nominee Jeff Sessions set to face grilling in Senate hearing
The first major test of President-elect Donald Trump's administration comes on Tuesday, as Sen. Jeff Sessions faces a grilling from his colleagues in his confirmation hearing to become attorney general. Sessions' hearing, which begins on Tuesday and continues into Wednesday, is expected to be one of the most contentious of any of Trump's nominees.
