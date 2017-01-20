AG nominee Jeff Sessions set to face ...

AG nominee Jeff Sessions set to face grilling in Senate hearing

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

The first major test of President-elect Donald Trump's administration comes on Tuesday, as Sen. Jeff Sessions faces a grilling from his colleagues in his confirmation hearing to become attorney general. Sessions' hearing, which begins on Tuesday and continues into Wednesday, is expected to be one of the most contentious of any of Trump's nominees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T... 5 hr tomin cali 1
News Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage... Mon Imprtnrd 4
Need a favor from women shoppers Jan 7 linda35ny 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 4 Hasim 29
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Dec 30 judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,426 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC