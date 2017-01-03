After 'debtors' prison,' Alabama is a better place
If your city expects its municipal court to make money, your city is run by imbeciles who have no business running a lemonade stand. If your city judges think they can simply jack up fines and toss you in jail if you can't pay, then the criminal is the one wearing the robe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|1 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|Sat
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC