Advocates for mental health seek funding, police training in Alabama

Advocates at a mental health summit in Birmingham today called for a $68 million investment in Alabama's mental health system and mandatory training for police officers to reduce incarceration for people with mental illness. Jimmy Walsh, president of National Alliance on Mental Illness Alabama, said state leaders need to restore $35 million cut in 2010, increase funds to catch up with inflation and add up to 400 community-based beds to reduce wait times at state psychiatric facilities.

