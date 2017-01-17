Advocates for mental health seek funding, police training in Alabama
Advocates at a mental health summit in Birmingham today called for a $68 million investment in Alabama's mental health system and mandatory training for police officers to reduce incarceration for people with mental illness. Jimmy Walsh, president of National Alliance on Mental Illness Alabama, said state leaders need to restore $35 million cut in 2010, increase funds to catch up with inflation and add up to 400 community-based beds to reduce wait times at state psychiatric facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Wed
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 13
|2 brokenup
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|Jan 11
|nopervs allowed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC