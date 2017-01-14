ADECA downgrades Drought Emergency to Drought Advisory
The Office of Water Resources within the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has lifted the drought emergency declaration across Northern Alabama in favor of a drought advisory. This decision comes after the Alabama Drought Monitoring & Impact Group discussed Alabama's drought situation Tuesday, January 10th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|18 hr
|The Wookie
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Fri
|2 brokenup
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Fri
|Dr Wu
|2
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|Jan 11
|nopervs allowed
|1
|Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T...
|Jan 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|Jan 9
|Imprtnrd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC