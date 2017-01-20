A slim hope from Sessions

A slim hope from Sessions

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Two men in white sheets and hoods stood on chairs in the Russell building caucus room seconds after Jeff Sessions entered the room for his confirmation hearing. "Jefferson Beauregard, I'm here for you," one called out in a fake Southern accent, using the attorney general nominee's proper name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... 1 hr tomin cali 4
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Sat The Wookie 3
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Jan 13 2 brokenup 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
News Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P... Jan 11 nopervs allowed 1
News Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T... Jan 10 tomin cali 1
News Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage... Jan 9 Imprtnrd 4
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC