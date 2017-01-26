A look at the status of the death pen...

A look at the status of the death penalty in several states

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio - The stop-and-start nature of U.S. executions in recent years hit another speed bump this week when a federal judge found Ohio's latest lethal injection procedure unconstitutional. The ruling by Magistrate Judge Michael Merz went far beyond nitpicking the state's procedures, and on one point raised potential problems for at least three other states that use the disputed sedative midazolam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... 22 hr Health insurance ... 3
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Jan 23 Steamer-Saginaw-MI 2
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Jan 22 Asa 29
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 18 agimagimi 30
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Jan 16 Harry Paratestes 15
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... Jan 16 tomin cali 4
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Jan 14 The Wookie 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,449 • Total comments across all topics: 278,363,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC