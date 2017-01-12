75 schools land on Alabama's failing ...

75 schools land on Alabama's failing schools list

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

Birmingham had 13 schools, Jefferson County had five schools and Tuscaloosa City Schools had two schools. Bessemer, Fairfield and Midfield each had one school on the list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... 55 min 2 brokenup 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... 9 hr Dr Wu 2
News Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P... Wed nopervs allowed 1
News Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T... Jan 10 tomin cali 1
News Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage... Jan 9 Imprtnrd 4
Need a favor from women shoppers Jan 7 linda35ny 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 4 Hasim 29
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC