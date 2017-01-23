23 held after dog-fighting raid in so...

23 held after dog-fighting raid in southwest Alabama

1 hr ago

Washington County sheriff's officials had been investigating claims about a dog-fighting ring and got a tip that a big fight was being held over the weekend. A raid resulted in the arrests plus the seizure of four pit bulldogs, six guns, 41 vehicles and $7,000 in cash.

