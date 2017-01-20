Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks with the referee in the second quarter during the 2016 Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Saturday. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison tackles Washington quarterback Jake Browning in the second period during the 2016 Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.