200,000 Alabamians could lose healthcare as Obamacare repeal looms
Nearly 200,000 Alabamians could find themselves without healthcare coverage after Congress set the stage Friday for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a law that is considered the crown jewel of outgoing President Barack Obama's eight years in office. The Senate started proceedings Thursday by voting 51-48 to pass what's known as "budget reconciliation," a legal mechanism that allows Republicans to dismantle key provisions of the law, also known as Obamacare.
