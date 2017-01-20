20-year-old hit by train, killed near...

20-year-old hit by train, killed near University of Alabama campus

5 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A 20-year-old woman - believed to be a University of Alabama student - was hit by a train and killed shortly after Monday's National Championship football game. The accident happened at 11:53 p.m. on the railroad tracks at 10th Avenue and 14th Street, said Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb.

