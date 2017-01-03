1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle cra...

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash south of Troy

WTVM

A Banks man has died and a Montgomery woman is recovering from injuries she received in a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to Trooper Kevin Cook, Milton Leon Shipman, 78, was seriously injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Impala he was driving struck an International 4300 truck before colliding with a 2002 Ford Ranger.

