With federal health care threats looming, Alabama needs a doctor
Email: [email protected] . If Gov. Robert Bentley still wants to be the doctor for Alabama, he has a good opportunity to prove it before Jan. 6. That's the deadline that U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has given governors to respond to his letter asking them how best to "give all patients a fair shot at quality, affordable health care."
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
