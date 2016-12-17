What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?
For those who prefer to dine at a restaurant on Christmas Day, your options include everything from pizza and Chinese food to burgers and steaks. If you're like the Parker family in "A Christmas Story," you might need to get out of the house and go out to eat on Christmas Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Hat
|2 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 6
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC