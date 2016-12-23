Wet then Warm: feeling more like Flor...

Wet then Warm: feeling more like Florida in the Tennessee Valley for Christmas

The chill of December is gone for now. Temperatures fell into the 20s and 30s Friday morning, but a warming southerly wind brings in a whopper of a weather change for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

