West AL authorities seize $2M in cocaine during traffic stop
A total of 167 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $2.2 million was taken during a Dec. 22 traffic stop in Greene County. District Attorney Greg Griggers said drug agents found the cocaine in the compartment of a vehicle traveling on I-20/59.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|5 hr
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
