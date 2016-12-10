Vehicle fire in AL causing traffic delays on I-10
Drivers heading eastbound on I-10 could see some delays near the state line because of a vehicle fire on the Alabama side. A traffic alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the fire is near exit four, but traffic is already backed up across the state line.
