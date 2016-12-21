Tide and Tigers fans celebrate the ho...

Tide and Tigers fans celebrate the holidays with spirit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Alabama Live

There's nothing more serious to Alabamians than college football. We name our pets after the Tide and the Tigers, so it makes perfect sense that we'd celebrate the holidays in style with our favorite team's colors rather than the traditional red and green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks Dec 19 desey002 1
News In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods Dec 13 Dell Gamble 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Dec 11 djalilondon 27
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec 6 desey001 1
News Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14) Nov 29 bugman771205 18
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,570

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC