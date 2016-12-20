South Alabama couple sue Morgan sheriff for traffic accident
A Bay Minette couple has filed a lawsuit against Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin for injuries they received in a wreck when Franklin pulled in front of the couple while she was turning into a south Alabama gas station, according to the lawsuit and an accident report. The lawsuit, filed by Hubbard Hall and Martha Hall in Baldwin County on Sept.
