Roy Moore among 11 interviewed for US Senate seat in Alabama
Gov. Robert Bentley's office says he has interviewed suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and 10 other people for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general-designee Jeff Sessions. Bentley spokeswoman Yasamie August says Moore was interviewed at the recommendation of the Alabama Republican Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 6
|desey001
|1
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov 29
|bugman771205
|18
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC