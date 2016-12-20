Ringing in 2017 in north Alabama: Church services, dances, roller skating and champagne toasts
There will be plenty of local opportunities for revelry New Year's Eve as people bid farewell to a year that some are glad to see end. People around the world will gather Saturday to mark the end of a year that saw the deaths of popular figures Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, Carrie Fisher, John Glenn, Arnold Palmer, Alan Thicke, Florence Henderson, Glenn Frey, Sharon Jones, Pat Summitt and George Michael, the exit of Britain from the European Union and a presidential campaign that bred distrust and animosity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|15 hr
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC