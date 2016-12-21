Oxford water board wants Coosa group out of lawsuit
Attorneys for Oxford Water Works & Sewer Board earlier this month filed a response to allegations of pollution and illegal discharges made by Coosa Riverkeeper in the nonprofit's request to join a lawsuit filed against the board by the state of Alabama. , and the legal answer filed this month by the board's attorneys asks the nonprofit be dismissed from the suit.
