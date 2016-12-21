New Year's 2017: Inspiration from 15 famous Alabamians
"The first time you quit, it's hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don't even have to think about it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|19 hr
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Wed
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC