NAACP to Protest Across Alabama Jan. 3
NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks will join with local Alabama chapters of the NAACP for a statewide protest against the nomination of Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III for U.S. Attorney General. Alabamians Against Sessions for Attorney General will include five protests at the five Alabama offices of Sessions, located in Mobile, Huntsville, Dothan, Birmingham and Montgomery.
