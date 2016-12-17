McIntosh man killed in collision with...

McIntosh man killed in collision with 18-wheeler

Friday

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a McIntosh man killed early Friday in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 43. According to information released by ALEA, a two-vehicle crash at about 5:45 a.m. Dec. 23 killed Vernell Pressley, 78. The incident occurred near mile marker 28, within the Mount Vernon city limits. Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Buick Lucerne he was driving struck a 2006 Freightliner tractor trailer.

