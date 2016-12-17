McIntosh man killed in collision with 18-wheeler
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a McIntosh man killed early Friday in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 43. According to information released by ALEA, a two-vehicle crash at about 5:45 a.m. Dec. 23 killed Vernell Pressley, 78. The incident occurred near mile marker 28, within the Mount Vernon city limits. Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Buick Lucerne he was driving struck a 2006 Freightliner tractor trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Hat
|2 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 6
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC