Louisiana woman killed in Alabama crash

Angela Michelle Primeaux, 36, of Baton Rouge, La., was seriously injured when the 2001 Jeep in which she was a passenger struck a 2013 Ford Escape before leaving the roadway and striking a tree, troopers stated. Primeaux and the Jeep's driver, Ronnie Dean Spence Jr., 33, of Orchard Hill Ga., were both transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa where Primeaux died a short time later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.