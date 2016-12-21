James Johnson committed suicide Dec. 24, 2016, according to ADOC. Source: ADOC

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections said James David Johnson, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer with a bed sheet tied around his neck. A correctional officer found Johnson at approximately 1:50 a.m. Dec. 24 and a nurse administered CPR but was unable to revive him, according to ADOC's spokesperson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.