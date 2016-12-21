Hear what Alabama's defensive stars had to say about preparing to face Washington
Watch the video above to hear as Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, linebacker Reuben Foster, defensive back Marlon Humphrey, and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson speak to the media about preparing to face Chris Petersen's unpredictable, high-powered Washington offense in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
