Gambling halls lose 2 fights before Alabama Supreme Court
Gambling halls lost two legal battles before the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday, with the justices ruling the state can keep more than more than 800 electronic bingo machines seized from a west Alabama business. In a separate decision involving electronic gambling at another business in east Alabama, the court ruled that three women who filed suit claiming they were cheated at Victoryland could pursue their claims in court.
