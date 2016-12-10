Funds put train station upgrades on track in 3 states
Some of Alabama's largest cities are getting federal help for projects that involve upgrading their train stations or developing new ones. Al.com reports that Birmingham, Mobile, Anniston and Tuscaloosa are each getting a share of $728,957 in grants for Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Hat
|Sun
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 6
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC