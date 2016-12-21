Fort Worth, Hour 1

Fort Worth, Hour 1

14 hrs ago Read more: KQED

Cameras capture tales of family heirlooms, yard sale bargains and long-lost items salvaged from attics and basements, while experts reveal the fascinating truths about these finds. Experience favorite appraisals from all 20 seasons, including a Navajo Ute First Phase Blanket, a signed Warhol collection and a Tang Dynasty marble lion.

