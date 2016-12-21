Former Madison County social worker arrested for taking $2,500 from DHR
A former Madison County Department of Human Resources senior social worker was arrested for an ethics charge, Attorney General Luther Strange announced. Stephanie Harris Bell, 53, of Hampton Cove, is being accused of taking more than $2,500 from Madison County DHR/Alabama DHR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 6
|desey001
|1
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov 29
|bugman771205
|18
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC