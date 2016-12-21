First Alert for potential severe stor...

First Alert for potential severe storms on Monday afternoon

13 hrs ago

A FIRST ALERT for a period of sleet on Saturday when the precipitation arrives before noon. The rain will be moving into a very dry air mass which will lead to evaporation and the rain cooling and forming into sleet pellets.

