Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours after probe

U.S. Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday that Alabama has agreed to expand driver's license office hours after determining that black residents in the state were disproportionately hurt by a slate of closures and reductions in 2015. The federal agency launched an investigation last year after Alabama, citing budget concerns, shuttered 31 part-time offices where examiners gave driving tests about once per week.

