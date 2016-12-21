Ex-Alabama football player's long-running domestic violence case finally resolved
Jonathan Taylor pleaded guilty in Georgia in the 2014 domestic violence case that made his Alabama enrollment originally controversial, the Athens Banner-Herald reported . Taylor was sentenced to 36 months of probation, given a $1,000 fine and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, the paper reported .
