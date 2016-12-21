Etowah Crossing Shopping Center sells for $3.5 million
New York's Cohen Equities announced today the sale of Etowah Crossing Shopping Center off Interstate 59 in Etowah County for $3.5 million. The property, along Alabama 77, was built in 2005 and has more than 43,000 square feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 6
|desey001
|1
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov 29
|bugman771205
|18
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC