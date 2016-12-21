Enrollment in Alabama, US remains up ...

Enrollment in Alabama, US remains up for Obamacare

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Alabama Live

In this Oct. 6, 2015 file photo, the HealthCare.gov website, where people can buy health insurance, is displayed on a laptop screen in Washington. Enrollment in insurance plans offered under Obamacare increased slightly in Alabama compared to this time last year, even though the program faces an uncertain future under the incoming administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

