Dynetics Acquires Aviation and Missile Solutions, LLC

Dynetics, Inc. acquired Aviation and Missile Solutions, LLC. . On January 2, 2017, AMS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynetics, Inc. AMS was a joint venture between Dynetics and the Camber Corporation which has supported various government customers to include the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Aviation and Missile Research, Development, and Engineering Center and the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center.

