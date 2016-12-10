Christmas shopping has big impact on Alabama's economy
Yes, the Christmas season may seem increasingly commercialized, but the shopping season is incredibly vital to the state's economy. "If it didn't happen, it would account for losing close to 30 percent of your annual retail sales," said Keivan Deravi, professor of economics at AUM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Hat
|Sun
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 6
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC